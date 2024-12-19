Left Menu

BOJ Maintains Rate Amid Tightening Speculations

The Bank of Japan kept interest rates steady at 0.25%, with a dissenting member proposing a rise due to inflationary concerns. The policy move came amidst global economic uncertainties, while the yen weakened following the decision. Governor Ueda's upcoming statements may offer hints for future rate adjustments, as Japan's economy shows modest recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 10:03 IST
BOJ Maintains Rate Amid Tightening Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decided to maintain its interest rates at 0.25%, following a significant 8-1 board vote. The proposal from a single dissenting member, Naoki Tamura, to raise rates was overruled. Concerns over inflation and the economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump influenced the cautious approach.

The yen dipped to a one-month low against the dollar immediately after the decision, only to partially recover. Investors are now keenly awaiting the 3:30 p.m. JST press conference by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda for potential indications of a future rate hike, anticipated in January or March of next year.

Japan's economy is demonstrating a slow recovery trajectory, with moderate consumption growth. The BOJ reiterated ongoing economic uncertainties and cautioned against over-reliance on unconventional monetary measures. Wage growth and corporate pay hikes amid labor shortages were highlighted as critical to sustaining Japan's economic momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024