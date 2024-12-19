BOJ Maintains Rate Amid Tightening Speculations

On Thursday, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) decided to maintain its interest rates at 0.25%, following a significant 8-1 board vote. The proposal from a single dissenting member, Naoki Tamura, to raise rates was overruled. Concerns over inflation and the economic policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump influenced the cautious approach.

The yen dipped to a one-month low against the dollar immediately after the decision, only to partially recover. Investors are now keenly awaiting the 3:30 p.m. JST press conference by BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda for potential indications of a future rate hike, anticipated in January or March of next year.

Japan's economy is demonstrating a slow recovery trajectory, with moderate consumption growth. The BOJ reiterated ongoing economic uncertainties and cautioned against over-reliance on unconventional monetary measures. Wage growth and corporate pay hikes amid labor shortages were highlighted as critical to sustaining Japan's economic momentum.

