Honda and Nissan's Defensive Merger: Facing China's EV Challenge

In the face of fierce competition from Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giants, Japanese automakers Honda and Nissan are considering a merger to safeguard their position in the global market.

With BYD and other local brands seizing consumer interest through innovative EVs, Honda and Nissan are struggling to maintain their foothold in China, the world's largest auto market. Recent reports indicate that the two companies, Japan's second and third-largest car manufacturers respectively, are exploring deeper collaboration, possibly including the formation of a holding company.

This strategic move highlights the urgency for Japan's automakers to adapt to a rapidly changing industry landscape, characterized by a shift towards software-driven, battery-powered smart cars. The potential merger aims to bolster competitiveness, reduce costs, and ensure a sustainable future for Japan's critical automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)