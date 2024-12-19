Bihar's Industrial Renaissance: Land Acquisitions and Policy Initiatives Fuel Growth

The Bihar government has acquired 8,000 acres of land this financial year for industrial development, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced at the Bihar Business Connect 2024. Another 10,000 acres are slated for acquisition next year to attract more investment to the state.

Infrastructure projects, including four expressways and enhanced air connectivity, are part of the state's strategy to transform Bihar into an industrial powerhouse. The recently approved Bihar Film Promotion Policy aims to leverage the state’s cultural heritage for economic growth.

With sector-specific policies in development and ongoing efforts to create a land bank, Bihar is positioning itself as India's next growth hub. The state has seen improvements in physical infrastructure and law and order, contributing to its industrial and cultural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)