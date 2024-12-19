Left Menu

Bihar's Industrial Renaissance: Land Acquisitions and Policy Initiatives Fuel Growth

The Bihar government has secured 8,000 acres for industrial development, with plans for 10,000 more next year. The state aims to boost investment through policy initiatives and infrastructure upgrades, including expressways and air connectivity. A new film policy is also set to drive cultural and economic opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:45 IST
Bihar's Industrial Renaissance: Land Acquisitions and Policy Initiatives Fuel Growth
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government has acquired 8,000 acres of land this financial year for industrial development, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced at the Bihar Business Connect 2024. Another 10,000 acres are slated for acquisition next year to attract more investment to the state.

Infrastructure projects, including four expressways and enhanced air connectivity, are part of the state's strategy to transform Bihar into an industrial powerhouse. The recently approved Bihar Film Promotion Policy aims to leverage the state’s cultural heritage for economic growth.

With sector-specific policies in development and ongoing efforts to create a land bank, Bihar is positioning itself as India's next growth hub. The state has seen improvements in physical infrastructure and law and order, contributing to its industrial and cultural development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024