Cupid Limited Strengthens Board with Strategic Appointments
Cupid Limited has bolstered its Board by appointing four new directors to drive growth in international and domestic markets. With its expanded leadership, the company aims to diversify beyond the sexual wellness sector into broader FMCG products. The appointments are expected to bring diverse perspectives for the company's future advancements.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, December 19, 2024: Cupid Limited, a leading name in the FMCG sector known for its male and female condoms, has announced the appointment of four new directors. This strategic move aims to fortify the company's position in both international and domestic markets.
Among the new appointees are Ms. Smeeta Bhatkal, Mr. Santosh Desai, Mr. Akshay Kumar, and Ms. Shaina NC. Together, they bring a wealth of experience and expertise from various sectors, promising to enhance Cupid's market presence through diverse and innovative strategies.
As Cupid Limited broadens its product range beyond sexual wellness into FMCG lines like perfumes and oils, these appointments come at a crucial time. Aditya Halwasiya, Managing Director, expressed confidence in the directors' ability to steer the company towards new achievements in the evolving consumer goods landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
