India's Black Spot Battle: National Highways Under Construction

India's National Highways have been subject to extensive safety evaluations, revealing 13,795 hazardous 'black spots'. As of Thursday, Parliament reports that temporary solutions have been executed for 9,525 spots, while 4,777 have seen comprehensive, permanent fixes to enhance road safety.

Under the leadership of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, short and long-term interventions are underway. Gadkari's written statement to the Lok Sabha highlighted that Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana lead in the number of black spots, showcasing the pressing need for infrastructure improvements in these regions.

Immediate measures, including road markings and signages, have been prioritized. The focus has also shifted towards more enduring strategies, such as junction and road geometry enhancements, to ensure a safer journey for commuters. These efforts highlight the government's commitment to reducing accidents and improving National Highway conditions.

