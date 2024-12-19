Left Menu

Amazon Strike Surge: Teamsters Demand Worker Respect

Teamsters organized strikes at seven Amazon facilities, urging the company for a labor agreement during a crucial shopping period. The union claims this is the largest strike against Amazon in U.S. history, aiming to secure better working conditions and recognition amid ongoing disputes over employee status.

Updated: 19-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 19:49 IST
In a bold move, workers at seven Amazon facilities launched strikes on Thursday, spearheaded by the Teamsters union to pressure the e-commerce giant into negotiating a labor agreement during a pivotal shopping period.

The Teamsters claim the strikes, occurring at facilities in California, New York City, Atlanta, and Illinois, are the largest in Amazon's U.S. history. The union, representing nearly 10,000 workers at Amazon, aims to boost labor rights and recognition, especially for delivery drivers.

Despite Amazon's assertion that there would be no operational impact, tensions escalate as the company contests union victories and disputes the classification of drivers as employees. Meanwhile, Amazon shares rose over 1% before Thursday's market opening.

(With inputs from agencies.)

