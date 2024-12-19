Amazon Strike Surge: Teamsters Demand Worker Respect

In a bold move, workers at seven Amazon facilities launched strikes on Thursday, spearheaded by the Teamsters union to pressure the e-commerce giant into negotiating a labor agreement during a pivotal shopping period.

The Teamsters claim the strikes, occurring at facilities in California, New York City, Atlanta, and Illinois, are the largest in Amazon's U.S. history. The union, representing nearly 10,000 workers at Amazon, aims to boost labor rights and recognition, especially for delivery drivers.

Despite Amazon's assertion that there would be no operational impact, tensions escalate as the company contests union victories and disputes the classification of drivers as employees. Meanwhile, Amazon shares rose over 1% before Thursday's market opening.

