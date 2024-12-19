Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Injured Fisherman

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued an injured fisherman named Deva Uka Dabhi from a boat located 110 km into the Arabian Sea, off Gujarat's Pipavav Harbour, reported officials on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday when Pipavav's ICG Station received a medical emergency alert from a fishing boat.

In response to the alert, ICG ship C-409, already monitoring the area, was immediately dispatched for evacuation. Demonstrating speed and efficiency, the ICG ship communicated with the distressed boat and managed to reach it swiftly, evacuating the critically wounded fisherman safely.

Dabhi suffered a severe injury to his lower right abdomen while disentangling ropes from the boat's propeller. After the incident, he was attended to by an ICG medical team at sea and then transported to Pipavav Harbour where he was handed to the Fisheries Association in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)