Left Menu

Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Injured Fisherman

The Indian Coast Guard rescued Deva Uka Dabhi, an injured fisherman, 110 km off the Arabian Sea from Pipavav Harbour, Gujarat. Dabhi sustained a critical abdomen injury while operating on a fishing boat, and was swiftly evacuated by ICG ship C-409 for medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 20:20 IST
Heroic Rescue: Indian Coast Guard Saves Injured Fisherman
rescue
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard successfully rescued an injured fisherman named Deva Uka Dabhi from a boat located 110 km into the Arabian Sea, off Gujarat's Pipavav Harbour, reported officials on Thursday. The incident happened on Wednesday when Pipavav's ICG Station received a medical emergency alert from a fishing boat.

In response to the alert, ICG ship C-409, already monitoring the area, was immediately dispatched for evacuation. Demonstrating speed and efficiency, the ICG ship communicated with the distressed boat and managed to reach it swiftly, evacuating the critically wounded fisherman safely.

Dabhi suffered a severe injury to his lower right abdomen while disentangling ropes from the boat's propeller. After the incident, he was attended to by an ICG medical team at sea and then transported to Pipavav Harbour where he was handed to the Fisheries Association in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024