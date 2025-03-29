Left Menu

Gujarat Titans Shine in High-Scoring IPL Battle Against Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans scored 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match, driven by B. Sai Sudharsan's 63-run innings. Contributions came from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, while MI's Hardik Pandya and others claimed wickets. The game showcased strong performances from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-03-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 21:32 IST
In an electrifying IPL match, Gujarat Titans racked up 196 for 8 against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, with B. Sai Sudharsan leading the charge with a blistering 63 off 41 balls.

Significant support came from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who contributed 38 and 39 runs, respectively, ensuring the Titans set a formidable total.

On the bowling front, Mumbai's Hardik Pandya, making a comeback, claimed two crucial wickets, while Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Satyanarayana Raju each took one wicket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

