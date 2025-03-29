Gujarat Titans Shine in High-Scoring IPL Battle Against Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans scored 196 for 8 against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match, driven by B. Sai Sudharsan's 63-run innings. Contributions came from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, while MI's Hardik Pandya and others claimed wickets. The game showcased strong performances from both teams.
In an electrifying IPL match, Gujarat Titans racked up 196 for 8 against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, with B. Sai Sudharsan leading the charge with a blistering 63 off 41 balls.
Significant support came from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who contributed 38 and 39 runs, respectively, ensuring the Titans set a formidable total.
On the bowling front, Mumbai's Hardik Pandya, making a comeback, claimed two crucial wickets, while Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Satyanarayana Raju each took one wicket.
