Gujarat Titans Shine in High-Scoring IPL Battle Against Mumbai Indians

In an electrifying IPL match, Gujarat Titans racked up 196 for 8 against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday, with B. Sai Sudharsan leading the charge with a blistering 63 off 41 balls.

Significant support came from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who contributed 38 and 39 runs, respectively, ensuring the Titans set a formidable total.

On the bowling front, Mumbai's Hardik Pandya, making a comeback, claimed two crucial wickets, while Trent Boult, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Deepak Chahar, and Satyanarayana Raju each took one wicket.

