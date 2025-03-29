Left Menu

Jos Buttler: The Key to Gujarat Titans' Success Against Mumbai Indians

As Gujarat Titans prepare to face Mumbai Indians, all eyes are on Jos Buttler. Known for his impressive record against MI, Buttler aims to replicate past successes at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. However, recent mixed performances urge him to prove his mettle once more in this crucial encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 17:20 IST
Jos Buttler. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
When the Gujarat Titans square off against the Mumbai Indians, all eyes will be on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where one key showdown involves GT batter Jos Buttler. Buttler, known for his impressive record against the five-time IPL champions, previously represented MI at the start of his IPL career.

Both teams come into the game with a lot at stake. The Shubman Gill-led Titans boast a 3-2 head-to-head advantage over the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians, with all their victories achieved at this venue. Despite Mumbai's rich history, they have yet to defeat GT at their home ground.

Jos Buttler's performance will be critical for GT if they wish to maintain their winning streak. Although he played a notable innings of 54 runs from 33 balls against Punjab Kings recently, it was not enough to achieve victory. Given his past successes against MI, Buttler aims to turn his mixed track record from last year into a defining performance at this favored venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

