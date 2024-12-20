Dollar Surge Casts Shadow on Global Currencies

The dollar concluded the week prominently stronger, reaching a two-year high, backed by a hawkish U.S. interest rate outlook, while the yen continued to weaken.

After massive currency movements accompanying a dollar rally, several peers hit milestone lows. The South Korean won fell to a 15-year low, the Canadian dollar reached its lowest in over four years, and both the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell to two-year lows. Central banks from Brazil to Indonesia scrambled to safeguard their currencies.

The Friday Asian session indicated some stability, yet the yen depreciated to a five-month low. This continued amid the BOJ's reluctance to raise rates, although Japan's core inflation has increased. The dollar's dominance persisted, with a slight gain against a basket of currencies, underpinned by prospects of sustained high U.S. rates.

