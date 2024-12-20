Dollar Surge Casts Shadow on Global Currencies
The dollar reached a two-year high as expectation for prolonged high U.S. interest rates bolstered its value. Meanwhile, the yen weakened and other global currencies, including the South Korean won, Canadian, Australian, and New Zealand dollars, hit significant lows. Central banks in countries like Brazil and Indonesia reacted swiftly to defend their currencies.
The dollar concluded the week prominently stronger, reaching a two-year high, backed by a hawkish U.S. interest rate outlook, while the yen continued to weaken.
After massive currency movements accompanying a dollar rally, several peers hit milestone lows. The South Korean won fell to a 15-year low, the Canadian dollar reached its lowest in over four years, and both the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell to two-year lows. Central banks from Brazil to Indonesia scrambled to safeguard their currencies.
The Friday Asian session indicated some stability, yet the yen depreciated to a five-month low. This continued amid the BOJ's reluctance to raise rates, although Japan's core inflation has increased. The dollar's dominance persisted, with a slight gain against a basket of currencies, underpinned by prospects of sustained high U.S. rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
