Market Jitters: Asian Shares Falter Amid U.S. Inflation Fears
Asian shares declined as investors await U.S. inflation data, which could influence future monetary policy. The dollar reached a two-year peak, affecting global markets. Central banks have concluded a year of varied policy decisions, amid geopolitical concerns. The strong dollar has impacted commodities, with oil and gold prices dropping.
Asian shares edged towards three-month lows on Friday, as investors keenly awaited key U.S. inflation data that could sway concerns over price pressures. This comes as the dollar soared to a two-year high.
The U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, a critical measure for gauging inflation, is expected to show a monthly rise of 0.2%. Any deviation could influence future predictions for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. Current forecasts suggest a bottom rate of 3.9% by the end of next year, higher than earlier predictions.
Globally, central banks closed the year with a mix of rate policies, while the dollar's strength has led to a drop in oil and gold prices. In Asia, markets like Japan's Nikkei showed resilience, partially aided by the yen's depreciation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
