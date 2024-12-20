Market Jitters: Asian Shares Falter Amid U.S. Inflation Fears

Asian shares edged towards three-month lows on Friday, as investors keenly awaited key U.S. inflation data that could sway concerns over price pressures. This comes as the dollar soared to a two-year high.

The U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, a critical measure for gauging inflation, is expected to show a monthly rise of 0.2%. Any deviation could influence future predictions for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. Current forecasts suggest a bottom rate of 3.9% by the end of next year, higher than earlier predictions.

Globally, central banks closed the year with a mix of rate policies, while the dollar's strength has led to a drop in oil and gold prices. In Asia, markets like Japan's Nikkei showed resilience, partially aided by the yen's depreciation.

