Left Menu

Market Jitters: Asian Shares Falter Amid U.S. Inflation Fears

Asian shares declined as investors await U.S. inflation data, which could influence future monetary policy. The dollar reached a two-year peak, affecting global markets. Central banks have concluded a year of varied policy decisions, amid geopolitical concerns. The strong dollar has impacted commodities, with oil and gold prices dropping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 07:33 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 07:33 IST
Market Jitters: Asian Shares Falter Amid U.S. Inflation Fears
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian shares edged towards three-month lows on Friday, as investors keenly awaited key U.S. inflation data that could sway concerns over price pressures. This comes as the dollar soared to a two-year high.

The U.S. Core Personal Consumption Expenditures, a critical measure for gauging inflation, is expected to show a monthly rise of 0.2%. Any deviation could influence future predictions for U.S. Federal Reserve rate cuts. Current forecasts suggest a bottom rate of 3.9% by the end of next year, higher than earlier predictions.

Globally, central banks closed the year with a mix of rate policies, while the dollar's strength has led to a drop in oil and gold prices. In Asia, markets like Japan's Nikkei showed resilience, partially aided by the yen's depreciation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024