Left Menu

Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Nation Mourns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway in Rajasthan. An LPG tanker collided with a truck, igniting a massive fire that killed eight people and injured 35. Modi pledged financial support to the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:21 IST
Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Nation Mourns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has claimed at least eight lives, sparking national sorrow. An LPG tanker collided with a truck, causing a massive fire, engulfing around 40 vehicles in flames. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and confirmed that aid would be extended to the victims and their families.

Modi shared his grief over the incident on social media, extending his sympathies to those who lost loved ones and wishing for the swift recovery of the injured. Official sources indicated that Modi personally reached out to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss the aftermath and assure all possible support.

The Prime Minister announced financial compensation from the National Relief Fund, offering Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar provided an update on the condition of the injured, noting that nearly half are in critical condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024