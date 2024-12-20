Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: Nation Mourns

A tragic road accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has claimed at least eight lives, sparking national sorrow. An LPG tanker collided with a truck, causing a massive fire, engulfing around 40 vehicles in flames. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and confirmed that aid would be extended to the victims and their families.

Modi shared his grief over the incident on social media, extending his sympathies to those who lost loved ones and wishing for the swift recovery of the injured. Official sources indicated that Modi personally reached out to Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to discuss the aftermath and assure all possible support.

The Prime Minister announced financial compensation from the National Relief Fund, offering Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. Rajasthan Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar provided an update on the condition of the injured, noting that nearly half are in critical condition.

