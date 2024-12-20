India's Rooftop Solar Revolution: 7 Lakh Units Installed in Six Months

In a significant stride toward sustainable energy, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reported the installation of 7.06 lakh rooftop solar units under the 'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' within the past six months. The scheme, focusing on clean energy, promises to empower households by enabling them to generate their electricity.

Speaking to media personnel, Minister Joshi emphasized the scheme's objective to reach one crore households. "With 1.5 crore registrations already secured and 18 lakh applications received, the ambitious project under Prime Minister's leadership seeks to benefit citizens without political bias," he asserted.

Endorsed by the Government of India with an allocation of Rs 75,021 crore, the scheme incentivizes homeowners with a subsidy covering up to 60% of the solar unit cost. The program, slated for completion by fiscal year 2026-27, is being implemented through a coordinated effort of national and state agencies, underscoring India's commitment to green energy.

