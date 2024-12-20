Left Menu

Adani Group Ramps Up Investment in Bihar's Growth Story

The Adani Group has announced plans to invest heavily in Bihar, focusing on infrastructure, smart metering, and cement. This initiative is projected to generate thousands of jobs and improve state logistics. Investment in an ultra-supercritical thermal power plant is a key highlight, with an estimated cost of Rs 20,000 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:36 IST
Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro, Oil and Gas), Adani Group (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Adani Group has reiterated its commitment to the economic development of Bihar, revealing expansive investment plans in sectors ranging from infrastructure to smart metering and cement production. At the Bihar Business Connect 2024 event, Pranav Adani, Managing Director of Adani Group's Agro, Oil, and Gas segment, shared these ambitious plans.

Among the most notable projects is the proposed ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, carrying an investment tag of Rs 20,000 crore. This project alone is projected to create 12,000 job vacancies during its pre-commissioning phase, with an additional 1,500 skilled positions in the subsequent operational phase. The group's investment exceeds Rs 2300 crore in logistics, gas distribution, and agri-logistics.

Further initiatives include advances in the Electric Vehicles (EV) sector, City Gas Distribution (CGD), and Compressed Biogas (CBG) spaces. Adani is also collaborating with the Bihar government to invest Rs 1,000 crore in infrastructure projects such as the Gati Shakti Railway Terminals and industrial warehousing. Additionally, the group is committing Rs 2100 crore to install smart meters in five cities, enhancing power consumption efficiency and offering 4,000 jobs in the technology sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

