Bihar Attracts Record-Breaking Investments at Business Connect 2024

In a landmark achievement, Bihar emerged as a leading investment destination with commitments topping Rs 1.81 lakh crore at the Bihar Business Connect 2024. This marks a significant leap from last year's Rs 50,300 crore pledges. The mammoth investment drive is set to invigorate the state across renewable energy, manufacturing, food processing, and more.

Pioneering investors like the Adani Group and Sun Petrochemicals are poised to transform Bihar's economic landscape with major contributions. Adani Group plans investments in ultra super critical thermal power plants and cement production, while Sun Petrochemicals commits towards renewable energy projects, including hydro and solar plants.

The Bihar government, under a dynamic governance model led by Industries and Tourism Minister Nitish Mishra, aims to simplify business processes with fiscal incentives and a single-window clearance system. As more projects take root, Bihar is confident in cementing its position as a major growth engine in India.

