Glamfluencer 2025: Shoppers Stop Unveils India's First Beauty Reality Show

Shoppers Stop, a frontrunner in the fashion, beauty, and gifting sector, is set to transform the beauty landscape with the launch of Glamfluencer 2025 by SSBeauty. Announced in Mumbai, this trailblazing reality show unveils India's first search for a Super Beauty Influencer, marking a significant moment for both the beauty and entertainment industries.

Glamfluencer 2025 promises to deliver high-stakes drama, exciting challenges, and invaluable training. Contestants from across India will be mentored by leading industry experts in beauty techniques and digital trends. The competition will cover various facets of beauty including makeup, haircare, and skincare, aiming to equip contestants with the skills necessary to become the next big beauty influencers.

The show offers more than just a title; it's a gateway into the beauty industry's vibrant world. Biju Kassim, CEO of Beauty at Shoppers Stop, emphasized the platform's mission to empower individuals and position India on the global beauty stage. As auditions approach, Shoppers Stop invites aspirants to seize this opportunity and revolutionize the beauty narrative. With a range of luxury and global beauty brands under its wing, SSBeauty remains committed to inspiring elegance and diversity.

(With inputs from agencies.)