Indian Railways Enhances Food Quality on Trains

In a recent disclosure to the Rajya Sabha, the government of India shed light on the criteria governing the attachment of pantry cars to trains, emphasizing factors such as availability, load limitations, and journey duration.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to concerns raised by MP Haris Beeran over the quality and pricing of railway food services, assuring regular inspections and appropriate punitive actions against lapses.

Highlighting initiatives like e-Catering services, the minister detailed improvements, including 611 commissioned base kitchens, modern kitchen establishments, and CCTV installations for enhanced food service oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)