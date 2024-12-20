Left Menu

Indian Railways Enhances Food Quality on Trains

The Indian government outlines the factors determining the attachment of pantry cars on trains, such as availability, load limitations, and journey time. Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw assures food quality and price control through inspections. Catering without pantry cars is managed via Train Side Vending and Static Units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 18:46 IST
In a recent disclosure to the Rajya Sabha, the government of India shed light on the criteria governing the attachment of pantry cars to trains, emphasizing factors such as availability, load limitations, and journey duration.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to concerns raised by MP Haris Beeran over the quality and pricing of railway food services, assuring regular inspections and appropriate punitive actions against lapses.

Highlighting initiatives like e-Catering services, the minister detailed improvements, including 611 commissioned base kitchens, modern kitchen establishments, and CCTV installations for enhanced food service oversight.

