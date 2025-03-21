Left Menu

Cash Scandal in Judiciary Sparks Rajya Sabha Debate

A debate erupted in the Rajya Sabha over alleged cash recovery from the residence of Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called for judicial accountability, while Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar promised a structured discussion. The incident has prompted calls for increased transparency and systemic responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the issue of alleged cash recovery from the residence of a sitting Delhi High Court judge took center stage. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh demanded judicial accountability from the assembly, reminding members of a pending impeachment notice against a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar acknowledged the incident's delayed exposure, noting that if it involved a politician, bureaucrat, or industrialist, it would have likely made immediate headlines. He committed to finding a mechanism for a transparent and structured discussion on this matter, involving key leaders from the House.

The senior Congress member urged the chairman to direct the government towards enhancing judicial accountability. The situation has led to systemic calls for reform, with the Supreme Court Collegium deciding to transfer Judge Varma. Verified signatory representations are being pursued to proceed with potential impeachment actions if required.

(With inputs from agencies.)

