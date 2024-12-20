Inferno on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway: LPG Tanker Tragedy
An LPG tanker collision with a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway led to a massive fire, killing 11 and engulfing 37 vehicles. The tragedy forced an urgent response with critical injuries and high-level grievances from national leaders. A government compensation plan followed for the victims' families.
A devastating accident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Friday when an LPG tanker collided with a truck, sparking an inferno that claimed 11 lives and engulfed 37 vehicles in flames.
The collision took place around 5:30 am, causing a massive gas leak that led to an uncontrollable blaze, according to Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph. "Vehicles behind the tanker were engulfed in flames," Joseph reported from the scene.
The Rajasthan government has promised financial assistance to the victims' families, following expressions of grief from top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Local authorities are investigating the incident, and a high-level committee is being called for preventive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
