Bihar Business Connect 2024: A New Era of Investment and Growth
Bihar's Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena promised full support to investors at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, highlighting fiscal incentives and infrastructure development. Key companies committed to significant investments totaling Rs 1.81 lakh crore across diverse sectors, including renewable energy and manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
During the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena assured investors of comprehensive support for establishing industries in the state, highlighting commitments of major corporations to invest Rs 1.81 lakh crore across sectors.
In a significant move to boost investment, the Bihar government promised fiscal incentives and single window clearance for companies setting up shop. Meena, in talks with top company CEOs, emphasized the state's commitment to addressing investment-related demands swiftly.
Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit noted rapid infrastructure growth and better electricity availability as foundations for Bihar's economic progress. The state aims to foster inclusivity by promoting double shifts for women and establishing a grievance redressal system for investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's ban on key high-tech materials could have broad impact on industries, economy
Meghalaya offers potential not only for high-value tourism but also agri-based industries: CM Conrad K Sangma
Rising Rajasthan: Global Investment Summit 2024 Kicks Off
Gehlot Questions Investment Summit Efficacy Amid Past Project Delays
Mahindra's Bold Vision: Driving Rajasthan's Economic Growth at Global Investment Summit