Left Menu

Bihar Business Connect 2024: A New Era of Investment and Growth

Bihar's Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena promised full support to investors at the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, highlighting fiscal incentives and infrastructure development. Key companies committed to significant investments totaling Rs 1.81 lakh crore across diverse sectors, including renewable energy and manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-12-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 23:17 IST
Bihar Business Connect 2024: A New Era of Investment and Growth
  • Country:
  • India

During the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena assured investors of comprehensive support for establishing industries in the state, highlighting commitments of major corporations to invest Rs 1.81 lakh crore across sectors.

In a significant move to boost investment, the Bihar government promised fiscal incentives and single window clearance for companies setting up shop. Meena, in talks with top company CEOs, emphasized the state's commitment to addressing investment-related demands swiftly.

Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit noted rapid infrastructure growth and better electricity availability as foundations for Bihar's economic progress. The state aims to foster inclusivity by promoting double shifts for women and establishing a grievance redressal system for investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024