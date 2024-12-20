Bihar Business Connect 2024: A New Era of Investment and Growth

During the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' Summit, Bihar Chief Secretary Amrit Lal Meena assured investors of comprehensive support for establishing industries in the state, highlighting commitments of major corporations to invest Rs 1.81 lakh crore across sectors.

In a significant move to boost investment, the Bihar government promised fiscal incentives and single window clearance for companies setting up shop. Meena, in talks with top company CEOs, emphasized the state's commitment to addressing investment-related demands swiftly.

Development Commissioner Pratyaya Amrit noted rapid infrastructure growth and better electricity availability as foundations for Bihar's economic progress. The state aims to foster inclusivity by promoting double shifts for women and establishing a grievance redressal system for investors.

