Tragic LPG Tanker Crash Claims 14 Lives on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

A devastating accident involving an LPG tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has resulted in 14 fatalities. Over 30 individuals sustained burns, with many in critical condition. The incident caused by a collision with a truck ignited a massive fire affecting more than 35 vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 11:29 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has brought the death toll to 14 following an LPG tanker crash, according to officials.

The collision, which occurred in the early hours on Friday, led to a massive fire that engulfed over 35 vehicles. More than 30 individuals were injured, many critically, and are receiving treatment at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar warned on Friday that about half of the injured are in a very critical state, with several patients needing ventilator support. The tragedy highlights the serious risks involved in transporting hazardous materials on busy highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

