Kazan Airport Reopens After Drone Attack Amid Rising Tensions

Kazan airport reopened after a temporary closure following a Ukrainian drone attack. The attack targeted a residential area, leading to canceled events and offered accommodations for evacuees. No casualties were reported, and nearby airports also faced temporary flight disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:14 IST
Kazan's airport resumed operations after closing temporarily due to a drone attack, as confirmed by Russia's aviation authority. The assault, occurring in three waves, targeted residential areas but reported no casualties.

Authorities canceled all public events and provided temporary shelter for those displaced. Unverified footage showed a drone crashing into a high-rise, igniting a blaze.

Russia criticized Ukraine for targeting civilians, while airports in Izhevsk and Saratov experienced temporary closures, later lifted according to aviation officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

