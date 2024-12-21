Kazan Airport Reopens After Drone Attack Amid Rising Tensions

Kazan's airport resumed operations after closing temporarily due to a drone attack, as confirmed by Russia's aviation authority. The assault, occurring in three waves, targeted residential areas but reported no casualties.

Authorities canceled all public events and provided temporary shelter for those displaced. Unverified footage showed a drone crashing into a high-rise, igniting a blaze.

Russia criticized Ukraine for targeting civilians, while airports in Izhevsk and Saratov experienced temporary closures, later lifted according to aviation officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)