Kazan Airport Reopens After Drone Attack Amid Rising Tensions
Kazan airport reopened after a temporary closure following a Ukrainian drone attack. The attack targeted a residential area, leading to canceled events and offered accommodations for evacuees. No casualties were reported, and nearby airports also faced temporary flight disruptions.
Kazan's airport resumed operations after closing temporarily due to a drone attack, as confirmed by Russia's aviation authority. The assault, occurring in three waves, targeted residential areas but reported no casualties.
Authorities canceled all public events and provided temporary shelter for those displaced. Unverified footage showed a drone crashing into a high-rise, igniting a blaze.
Russia criticized Ukraine for targeting civilians, while airports in Izhevsk and Saratov experienced temporary closures, later lifted according to aviation officials.
