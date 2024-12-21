Left Menu

Inferno on the Highway: Unraveling the Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Route

A tragic collision involving an LPG tanker claimed 14 lives and injured 24 on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway. The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo-motu cognizance, demanding solutions to prevent such disasters. Ongoing probes and political leaders urge improved road safety and fair investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:12 IST
Inferno on the Highway: Unraveling the Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Route
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the LPG tanker accident on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway has climbed to 14, following the demise of three more victims on Saturday. The Rajasthan High Court has intervened, issuing notices to both the central and state governments after taking suo-motu cognizance of the incident.

The catastrophic event occurred when a truck collided with an LPG tanker early Friday, resulting in a blaze that engulfed nearly 40 vehicles. Observing the severity of the situation, Justice Anoop Kumar Dhand scheduled the matter for further hearing on January 10. In response, a committee formed by the Jaipur district collector has commenced discussions to analyze the menace and is expected to release its findings soon.

Political figures, including Congress leader Sachin Pilot, have visited victims, advocating for a thorough and transparent investigation to address systemic failings such as incomplete road constructions and inadequate traffic management. Experts emphasize the necessity for a statewide road safety action plan, highlighting issues like absent signage and poor visibility conditions that contribute to such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

