Left Menu

School Bus Overturns in Jharkhand, Injures 23 Students

A school bus carrying 60 students overturned in Ranchi district, injuring 23 children aged 10-14. Three suffered major injuries, but all were later discharged from a private hospital. The bus was en route to Hundru falls from Koderma on an excursion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:16 IST
School Bus Overturns in Jharkhand, Injures 23 Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A school bus carrying around 60 students on an excursion overturned in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, resulting in injuries to 23 students, police reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Doctor Mod, between Sikidiri and Hundru Falls, as the students were traveling from Koderma district.

Among the 23 injured, three students sustained major injuries. However, all were quickly transported to a private hospital in Ranchi and were discharged by evening, according to Sikidiri police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024