School Bus Overturns in Jharkhand, Injures 23 Students

A school bus carrying around 60 students on an excursion overturned in Ranchi district, Jharkhand, resulting in injuries to 23 students, police reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Doctor Mod, between Sikidiri and Hundru Falls, as the students were traveling from Koderma district.

Among the 23 injured, three students sustained major injuries. However, all were quickly transported to a private hospital in Ranchi and were discharged by evening, according to Sikidiri police station in-charge Satya Prakash Ravi.

(With inputs from agencies.)