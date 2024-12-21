Left Menu

Railways Propel Towards a Modern Future

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized a tripling of efforts towards safety, maintenance, and training to modernize infrastructure, winning praises for recent achievements. Key efforts include electrification, reduced accidents, station redevelopment, and a new app for enhancing passenger experience. Notable projects like Vande Bharat and freight corridors are progressing swiftly.

India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for tripling efforts in safety, maintenance, and quality training to provide commuters with a world-class experience. This push aims to modernize infrastructure significantly.

The minister, speaking at the Bharat Mandapam where he honored 101 railway officials with the 69th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, highlighted topics such as maintenance, innovation, and enhanced inspection systems. He aims to incorporate grassroots feedback to improve officer and technician training, emphasizing industry collaborations.

Under Vaishnaw's oversight, electrification efforts have surged with a goal for full electrification by 2025. Projects like the Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail link, Vande Bharat, and freight corridors are advancing at a rapid pace, while the Kavach safety system has been massively implemented. Additionally, reimagined station redevelopment and efficient recruitment processes further underscore the Railways' transformative progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

