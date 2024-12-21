Railways Propel Towards a Modern Future
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized a tripling of efforts towards safety, maintenance, and training to modernize infrastructure, winning praises for recent achievements. Key efforts include electrification, reduced accidents, station redevelopment, and a new app for enhancing passenger experience. Notable projects like Vande Bharat and freight corridors are progressing swiftly.
- Country:
- India
India's Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has called for tripling efforts in safety, maintenance, and quality training to provide commuters with a world-class experience. This push aims to modernize infrastructure significantly.
The minister, speaking at the Bharat Mandapam where he honored 101 railway officials with the 69th Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar, highlighted topics such as maintenance, innovation, and enhanced inspection systems. He aims to incorporate grassroots feedback to improve officer and technician training, emphasizing industry collaborations.
Under Vaishnaw's oversight, electrification efforts have surged with a goal for full electrification by 2025. Projects like the Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail link, Vande Bharat, and freight corridors are advancing at a rapid pace, while the Kavach safety system has been massively implemented. Additionally, reimagined station redevelopment and efficient recruitment processes further underscore the Railways' transformative progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Building Road Safety and Sustainability: Corporate and Community Collaboration
Shot in stomach, driver keeps driving to ensure safety of passengers in Bihar's Bhojpur
FDA Steers Through Criticism, Expansions, and Innovation in Health Sector
Gujarat High Court Projects Launched: A Leap Towards Modern Judiciary Infrastructure
Storm Darragh Forces Merseyside Derby Postponement Amid Safety Concerns