Left Menu

Tragic Bus Collision Claims 38 Lives in Brazil's Minas Gerais

A bus and truck collision in Minas Gerais, Brazil, resulted in 38 fatalities. The incident, speculated to have involved a tire blowout, also injured 13 individuals, spurring full government support and investigations into the cause. President Lula offered condolences as the crash occurred amid rising traffic fatalities nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saopaulo | Updated: 22-12-2024 01:02 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 01:02 IST
Tragic Bus Collision Claims 38 Lives in Brazil's Minas Gerais
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Minas Gerais, Brazil, claimed 38 lives early Saturday, with 13 more injured. According to officials, the affected bus had departed from São Paulo and was en route with 45 passengers when the tragedy occurred.

Reports suggest a blown tire may have caused the driver to lose control, leading to the collision near Teófilo Otoni. Local authorities are conducting investigations, while the government has mobilized efforts to support affected families during this tragic pre-Christmas period.

In light of this accident, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed condolences and support. Traffic accidents have been a growing concern in Brazil, with over 10,000 fatalities recorded in 2024, emphasizing the need for transportation safety reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024