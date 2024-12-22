Tragic Bus Collision Claims 38 Lives in Brazil's Minas Gerais

A devastating collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Minas Gerais, Brazil, claimed 38 lives early Saturday, with 13 more injured. According to officials, the affected bus had departed from São Paulo and was en route with 45 passengers when the tragedy occurred.

Reports suggest a blown tire may have caused the driver to lose control, leading to the collision near Teófilo Otoni. Local authorities are conducting investigations, while the government has mobilized efforts to support affected families during this tragic pre-Christmas period.

In light of this accident, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed condolences and support. Traffic accidents have been a growing concern in Brazil, with over 10,000 fatalities recorded in 2024, emphasizing the need for transportation safety reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)