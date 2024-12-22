Tragedy Strikes as Overloaded Ferry Capsizes in Congo

A tragic incident unfolded late Friday night as an overloaded ferry capsized on the Burisa River in northeast Congo, resulting in the confirmed deaths of thirty-eight individuals. More than 100 others are reported missing, according to local authorities and eyewitness accounts.

Rescue efforts are underway, with officials confirming that twenty people have so far been brought to safety. The disaster has struck a community predominantly made up of merchants who were traveling home for the Christmas holidays.

Joseph Joseph Kangolingoli, the mayor of Ingende, the last town before the accident site, emphasized the challenges facing rescue teams operating in this remote part of the country. The boat was part of a convoy, adding complexity to the on-going search and rescue operations.

