Left Menu

India's Leather Exports Poised for Double-Digit Growth

India's leather and footwear exports are projected to grow over 12% to USD 5.3 billion in the current financial year, driven by strong demand from global markets such as the US and UK. The industry, employing around 42 lakh people, aims for a USD 47 billion turnover by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:01 IST
India's Leather Exports Poised for Double-Digit Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's leather and footwear exports are set to soar, with projections indicating a growth of over 12% to USD 5.3 billion this fiscal year. Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports, Rajendra Kumar Jalan, attributes this optimism to robust demand in key international markets like the United States and the United Kingdom.

The industry is attracting significant global interest, with major companies, including those from the US, exploring opportunities to establish manufacturing bases in India. Additionally, Indian exporters are eyeing African markets for expansion, further boosting the sector's growth potential.

Employing approximately 42 lakh individuals, the industry reported a turnover of about USD 19 billion, of which USD 5 billion is from exports. The target is to elevate the total turnover to USD 47 billion by 2030. For this to happen, stakeholders are urging the government to extend the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme to the sector and to reconsider duties on raw and finished leather materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024