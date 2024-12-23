Gadkari Demands Swift Completion of Nagpur Airport Runway

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has voiced a strong ultimatum concerning delays in the recarpeting of Nagpur airport's runway, demanding swift action within a month. Authorities, he warned, would face suspension if the commitment is not fulfilled.

After inspecting the airstrip Monday morning, Gadkari criticized the negligence by contractors and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), linking the project delays to these issues. Despite the AAI initiating the work in October 2024, external factors including election schedules have hindered progress, he stated.

A committee has been appointed by Gadkari to monitor the project's progress. Meanwhile, MIHAN India Limited, which manages the airport, reiterated the AAI's commitment to complete the runway by May 2025 if daily access is granted as per the ten-month timeline.

