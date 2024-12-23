Rozgar Mela: A Step Towards Youth Empowerment

Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday distributed appointment letters to 80 individuals during the 'Rozgar Mela 2024', local officials reported.

He encouraged the recipients to regard national development as a serious duty and to work diligently towards the goal of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Originally launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022, the 'Rozgar Mela' is designed to provide the youth with significant opportunities for their involvement in nation-building and self-empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)