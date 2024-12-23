Jharkhand's Industrial Vision: Roadmap to Growth
Jharkhand's industry minister, Sanjay Prasad Yadav, urged officials to design a roadmap to attract industrial investments while tackling departmental vacancies. He emphasized the importance of promoting industries for state development and assured potential investors of government support during a review meeting at the state secretariat.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand government's push for industrial growth took center stage as Industry Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav called upon officials to draft a roadmap aimed at attracting investments. The minister emphasized the urgency of preparing a structured plan to invite investors to establish industries in the state.
In a meeting held at the state secretariat, Yadav reviewed departmental progress, identifying challenges that could hinder industrial promotion. He stressed the importance of industry in driving Jharkhand's development agenda, pledging comprehensive support from the government to facilitate investor needs.
Vacancies within the department also came under scrutiny, with Yadav instructing officials to submit a list of open positions to expedite the hiring process. He also warned against the influence of middlemen, ensuring that efforts to bolster industry in Jharkhand remain transparent and effective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
