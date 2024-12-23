Jharkhand's Industrial Vision: Roadmap to Growth

The Jharkhand government's push for industrial growth took center stage as Industry Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav called upon officials to draft a roadmap aimed at attracting investments. The minister emphasized the urgency of preparing a structured plan to invite investors to establish industries in the state.

In a meeting held at the state secretariat, Yadav reviewed departmental progress, identifying challenges that could hinder industrial promotion. He stressed the importance of industry in driving Jharkhand's development agenda, pledging comprehensive support from the government to facilitate investor needs.

Vacancies within the department also came under scrutiny, with Yadav instructing officials to submit a list of open positions to expedite the hiring process. He also warned against the influence of middlemen, ensuring that efforts to bolster industry in Jharkhand remain transparent and effective.

