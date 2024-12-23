A Global Investment: Vadhvan Port's Transformation
Terminal Investment Limited Sarl (TIL) from Switzerland plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore for the development of Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra, India. This collaboration aims to enhance port infrastructure, making Vadhvan a world-class facility, reflecting global confidence in India's maritime sector.
On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority declared Switzerland-based Terminal Investment Limited Sarl's intention to invest approximately Rs 20,000 crore into the Vadhvan Port project.
Located near Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the facility will be developed with a total investment of Rs 76,200 crore by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd.
This special purpose vehicle, co-owned by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority with a 74% stake and Maharashtra Maritime Board's 26%, aims to turn Vadhvan into a global maritime hub.
