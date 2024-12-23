A Global Investment: Vadhvan Port's Transformation

On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority declared Switzerland-based Terminal Investment Limited Sarl's intention to invest approximately Rs 20,000 crore into the Vadhvan Port project.

Located near Dahanu in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the facility will be developed with a total investment of Rs 76,200 crore by Vadhvan Port Project Ltd.

This special purpose vehicle, co-owned by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority with a 74% stake and Maharashtra Maritime Board's 26%, aims to turn Vadhvan into a global maritime hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)