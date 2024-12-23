Dollar Rebounds Amid Global Central Bank Dynamics

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Monday following a previous decline, as central bank meetings globally shaped expectations for varying rate cuts next year. The dollar index, gauging the dollar against six major peers, bounced back after suffering its largest one-day drop in nearly a month last Friday.

Last week's Federal Reserve meeting projected a more gradual pace of rate reductions, lifting both the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields. Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, highlighted the confusion in market sentiment due to shifting policy priorities between job concerns and inflation worries.

In conjunction with economic signals from Congress and the Commerce Department, investors are carefully eyeing economic data for further guidance. The European Central Bank and other financial authorities' decisions are keeping traders on high alert as the year concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)