Boosting Employment: PM Modi's Job Fairs Propel Economic Growth
Union Minister Annapurna Devi reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on employment generation, highlighting job fairs across India. Such initiatives provide youth empowerment and bolster national security efforts. She also announced a Rs 37 crore development project for Tilaiya Dam in Jharkhand.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering focus on employment generation during an announcement on Monday. Highlighting the government-organized job fairs, known as 'Rozgar Mela', she underlined their role in providing meaningful opportunities for youth nationwide, including in Hazaribag district.
These employment initiatives, she noted, would support central security forces in their diverse responsibilities, such as ensuring internal security and combating extremism. The minister personally delivered appointment letters to 333 people in various security and service sectors from Jharkhand state.
Additionally, Devi disclosed the government's allocation of Rs 37 crore aimed at enhancing the well-known Tilaiya Dam in Koderma district, an initiative beneficial to her Koderma constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Youth: RLD's Sarathi Internship Programme to Guide Future Leaders
PM Modi's Strategic Visit to Rajasthan and Haryana: Paving Paths for Investment and Empowerment
Empowerment Revolution: Women SHGs in Himachal Pradesh Thrive
Himachal Pradesh Combats Drug Menace with Youth Sports Initiatives
UAE Government Reshuffle: New Ministries for Family and Community Empowerment