Boosting Employment: PM Modi's Job Fairs Propel Economic Growth

Union Minister Annapurna Devi emphasized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering focus on employment generation during an announcement on Monday. Highlighting the government-organized job fairs, known as 'Rozgar Mela', she underlined their role in providing meaningful opportunities for youth nationwide, including in Hazaribag district.

These employment initiatives, she noted, would support central security forces in their diverse responsibilities, such as ensuring internal security and combating extremism. The minister personally delivered appointment letters to 333 people in various security and service sectors from Jharkhand state.

Additionally, Devi disclosed the government's allocation of Rs 37 crore aimed at enhancing the well-known Tilaiya Dam in Koderma district, an initiative beneficial to her Koderma constituency.

