Bihar Gears Up for Khelo India Youth Games 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar next month to officially inaugurate the Khelo India Youth Games 2025, according to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The event, intended to boost the state's sports infrastructure, was confirmed on Monday during a function attended by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
The event, starting on May 4 in Patna, will feature 8,500 athletes and 1,500 technical staff participating from all over the country. The competition will take place across five districts in Bihar, namely Patna, Gaya, Nalanda, Bhagalpur, and Begusarai.
The logo and mascot 'Shubhankar' for the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 were unveiled at the Chief Minister's secretariat, signaling the commencement of preparations for this major sports event.
