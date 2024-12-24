ADB Allocates $5M to Aid Vanuatu's Emergency Relief Efforts Following Earthquake

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has disbursed $5 million in contingent disaster financing to Vanuatu to assist in emergency relief efforts following the devastating 7.3 magnitude earthquake that struck Port Vila, the nation’s capital, on 17 December 2024.

The earthquake resulted in 14 fatalities and caused widespread destruction to vital infrastructure, including reservoirs, power lines, commercial buildings, embassies, and a hospital. The government of Vanuatu has declared a state of emergency, with curfews in place to maintain public safety and facilitate relief operations.

The $5 million grant is part of the Pacific Disaster Resilience Program (Phase 5), an initiative designed to provide Pacific countries with rapid-access financing in the wake of disasters. The funds will enable Vanuatu’s government to accelerate its emergency response, deliver critical aid to affected communities, and initiate recovery efforts.

“In times of disaster, fast-disbursing finance is essential to help governments respond quickly to crises, deliver emergency relief, and support their citizens,” said Shane Rosenthal, Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Liaison and Coordination Office.

Building Long-Term Resilience

Beyond emergency relief, the Pacific Disaster Resilience Program supports policy reforms aimed at strengthening disaster risk management and enhancing preparedness in the Pacific region. The program’s financing includes a $20 million concessional loan from ADB's ordinary capital resources and a $21 million grant from the Asian Development Fund (ADF), which focuses on ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable member nations.

The Pacific Disaster Resilience Program prioritizes:

Rapid Response: Ensuring immediate financial assistance to manage disaster impacts and initiate recovery.

Policy Strengthening: Promoting reforms in disaster risk management and preparedness for better resilience.

Sustainable Recovery: Supporting reconstruction efforts to build back stronger and more sustainable infrastructure.

Focus on Vulnerable Communities

Vanuatu, ranked among the most disaster-prone countries globally, faces heightened vulnerability due to its geographical location. The ADB's financial intervention highlights its commitment to supporting vulnerable populations and enhancing resilience in Pacific Island nations.

Future Collaboration

As Vanuatu navigates the immediate aftermath of the earthquake, ADB plans to work closely with the government and international partners to provide further technical and financial assistance. Efforts will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, restoring essential services, and strengthening disaster preparedness to mitigate future risks.

Broader Implications for the Pacific Region

The Pacific Disaster Resilience Program continues to be a cornerstone of ADB's efforts to address the unique challenges faced by Pacific Island countries. By combining emergency funding with long-term resilience-building strategies, the program aims to support sustainable development while safeguarding lives and livelihoods in disaster-prone areas.

This timely financial intervention underscores the importance of international cooperation and rapid action in addressing the immediate and long-term impacts of natural disasters on vulnerable communities.