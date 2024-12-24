Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Ship 'Ursa Major' Sinks in Mediterranean

The Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' sank in the Mediterranean Sea, leading to two missing crew members. An explosion in its engine room caused the incident. The ship had 16 crew, of which 14 were rescued and taken to Spain. 'Ursa Major' was owned by SK-Yug, a part of Oboronlogistics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2024 13:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 13:07 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Ship 'Ursa Major' Sinks in Mediterranean
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Russian cargo vessel, 'Ursa Major', has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The incident occurred between Spain and Algeria, and two crew members remain missing. The ship sank following an explosion in its engine room.

Out of 16 crew members, 14 were rescued and transported to Spain. LSEG ship tracking data indicated the vessel departed from Saint Petersburg on December 11. Its last known signal was sent between Algeria and Spain before the unfortunate event.

'Ursa Major' was expected to head towards Vladivostok, although it had previously stopped at Syria's Tartous. Owned by SK-Yug under Oboronlogistics, the ship was transporting port cranes and ice-breaker components, according to a statement from Oboronlogistics on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024