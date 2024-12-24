Tragedy Strikes: Russian Ship 'Ursa Major' Sinks in Mediterranean

A Russian cargo vessel, 'Ursa Major', has sunk in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. The incident occurred between Spain and Algeria, and two crew members remain missing. The ship sank following an explosion in its engine room.

Out of 16 crew members, 14 were rescued and transported to Spain. LSEG ship tracking data indicated the vessel departed from Saint Petersburg on December 11. Its last known signal was sent between Algeria and Spain before the unfortunate event.

'Ursa Major' was expected to head towards Vladivostok, although it had previously stopped at Syria's Tartous. Owned by SK-Yug under Oboronlogistics, the ship was transporting port cranes and ice-breaker components, according to a statement from Oboronlogistics on December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)