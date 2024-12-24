Left Menu

Popees Baby Care Expands: 42 New Stores by 2026

Popees Baby Care, a top baby products retailer, is expanding with four new stores in Kerala and plans for 42 more nationwide in FY26, including launches in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. This move aims to position Popees as a leading national brand. New product SKUs are also expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Calicut | Updated: 24-12-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 14:32 IST
Calicut, December 24, 2024: Popees Baby Care, a leading baby products retailer, is expanding its footprint in Kerala by opening four new exclusive brand stores. Two stores in Mukkam (Calicut) and Chavakkad (Thrissur) have already opened, with two more expected by week's end.

The company has ambitious plans to launch 42 stores during the 2026 fiscal year, bringing the total to 118. The expansion includes major cities across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, further solidifying its position as a national leader in baby and childcare.

Chairman and Managing Director Shaju Thomas highlighted the company's commitment to quality and retail growth. He also announced upcoming openings in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Additionally, Popees plans to introduce new product categories such as footwear and high-value toys to meet increasing consumer demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

