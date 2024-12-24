Swiss Air Lines Flight's Emergency Landing in Austria

A Swiss International Air Lines flight, heading from Bucharest to Zurich, was forced to make an emergency landing in Austria due to engine problems and smoke in the cabin and cockpit. This incident left one crew member in intensive care, according to a statement from the airline.

The aircraft, an Airbus A220-300, was carrying 74 passengers along with five crew members when it landed safely in Graz, Austria, on Monday. While all passengers were evacuated successfully, twelve received medical care, with two cabin crew members still undergoing treatment.

One member remains in intensive care, although their condition is unclear. Swiss International Air Lines is collaborating with authorities to investigate the cause of the incident, but no further details are available at this time. A flight carrying 63 evacuated passengers is scheduled to arrive in Zurich on Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)