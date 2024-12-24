Left Menu

Bridging the Trust Deficit in Real Estate: Two99's AI-Driven Solutions

The real estate sector faces a significant trust deficit affecting buyer confidence and brand credibility. Two99 tackles these challenges by introducing AI-enabled transparency and community-building solutions. Through digital strategies and effective online reputation management, they enhance brand trust, leading to improved customer engagement and increased conversion rates.

The real estate sector is grappling with a severe trust deficit that threatens economic growth. A 2023 Knight Frank survey highlights that 42% of homebuyers in India and 38% in Dubai hesitate on purchasing decisions due to delivery delays, lack of transparency, and brand credibility issues.

Addressing these challenges is crucial for developers and marketers. Colliers International reports indicate that Indian real estate brands lose 20% of potential customers due to negative sentiment, while Dubai's market sees 30% of buyers placing high importance on trust factors before investing.

Tackling these issues head-on, Two99 offers AI-driven solutions aimed at building transparent communication and engaging communities. By leveraging digital strategies and advanced ORM, they transform skepticism into trust, making real estate brands reliable and customer-focused.

