India Extends Duty-Free Yellow Pea Imports to 2025 to Tame Pulse Prices

In a move aimed at controlling domestic pulse prices, India has extended its duty-free import policy for yellow peas until February 2025. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) released an official notification on this extension, marking another chapter in New Delhi's efforts to manage the country's pulse market.

Originally, the central government had permitted duty-free yellow pea imports until March 2024. However, the timeline saw subsequent extensions to April, then June, and later to October and December before the latest decision. The duty on yellow peas was initially imposed in November 2017 at 50 per cent.

India is a major consumer and producer of pulses, yet imports remain crucial to meet its needs. The country primarily consumes chana, Masur, urad, Kabuli chana, and tur pulses. Despite incentives for farmers to boost domestic production, imports doubled in 2023-24 to USD 3.74 billion, reflecting a gap between production and rising demand.

Yellow peas are chiefly imported from Canada and Russia, while overall pulse imports also involve Myanmar, Australia, and several African countries. India's pulse production increased from 16.3 million tonnes in 2015-16 to 24.5 million tonnes in 2023-24; however, the demand has also soared during this period. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)