Left Menu

Snowfall Shuts Down Roads as Tourists Flock to Himachal Pradesh

Following heavy snowfall, at least 223 roads, including national highways in Himachal Pradesh, were closed. The closure impacted districts like Shimla, Kullu, and Chamba, while boosting hotel occupancy. Despite rescues, accidents occurred. Authorities have deployed equipment to manage the tourist influx and clear roads, anticipating further snow and rain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 24-12-2024 20:00 IST
Snowfall Shuts Down Roads as Tourists Flock to Himachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of heavy snowfall, officials have reported the closure of 223 roads in Himachal Pradesh, including three national highways. Affected areas span multiple districts, such as Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba, known for their challenging weather conditions during winter.

The snowfall has had a dual effect: it has hampered road travel yet boosted the region's tourism industry. MK Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association, noted a significant rise in hotel occupancy, reaching over 70% following the snowfall.

To address mobility concerns, 268 pieces of machinery, including snow blowers, have been mobilized to clear blocked roads. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh anticipates a further tourist influx as the weather situation stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

Revolutionary Robotic Suit Gives Paraplegics New Mobility

 Global
2
Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

Asian Shares Soar on Hopes for U.S. Policy Shift

 Global
3
DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

DAZN Scores Foxtel in A$3.4 Billion Deal

 Global
4
New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

New Zealand Rejects Cook Islands' Passport Proposal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024