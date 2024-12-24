Snowfall Shuts Down Roads as Tourists Flock to Himachal Pradesh

In the wake of heavy snowfall, officials have reported the closure of 223 roads in Himachal Pradesh, including three national highways. Affected areas span multiple districts, such as Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, and Chamba, known for their challenging weather conditions during winter.

The snowfall has had a dual effect: it has hampered road travel yet boosted the region's tourism industry. MK Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders' Association, noted a significant rise in hotel occupancy, reaching over 70% following the snowfall.

To address mobility concerns, 268 pieces of machinery, including snow blowers, have been mobilized to clear blocked roads. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh anticipates a further tourist influx as the weather situation stabilizes.

(With inputs from agencies.)