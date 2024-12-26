Modi's E-Distribution Drive: Transforming Rural India with SVAMITVA Property Cards

In a significant move towards bolstering rural empowerment and governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the e-distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards this Friday afternoon. This initiative will see the distribution of 58 lakh property cards across approximately 50,000 villages in ten Indian states, including Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh, alongside the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Emphasizing the scale of this endeavor, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj reported that this event would not only distribute a substantial number of cards but also herald the crossing of two crore property cards prepared and distributed under the SVAMITVA scheme. Modi will address the nation and engage with selected beneficiaries through video-conferencing, alongside high-level attendees such as Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and other officials.

The SVAMITVA scheme, launched on National Panchayati Raj Day in April 2020, aims to provide officially validated property records in rural areas, leveraging drone technology. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, the initiative has successfully prepared over 2.19 crore property cards, strengthening governance, ensuring women's financial security, and facilitating financial inclusion through access to institutional credit.

