India's Quick-Commerce Boom: Fascinating Consumer Trends in 2024

In 2024, Swiggy Instamart recorded diverse consumer spending patterns in India. Delhi and Dehradun led in spending, with quick-commerce products ranging from groceries to electronics. Cultural events like Raksha Bandhan spiked demand. The insights reveal shifting consumer preferences towards convenience and prompt delivery services.

Updated: 26-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 14:51 IST
Representative Image (Source: Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In 2024, India's appetite for convenience and prompt deliveries expanded significantly, revealing intriguing consumer spending trends. A report from the quick-commerce platform Swiggy Instamart showcases an uptick in orders extending beyond groceries to include a diverse range of products such as makeup, toys, and vacuum cleaners, underscoring the breadth of consumer preferences.

According to the report, customers from Delhi and Dehradun were the biggest spenders, each shelling out over Rs 20 lakh on Swiggy Instamart. The trend highlights a strong penchant for kitchen staples with essentials like atta, milk, and oil leading the list. Nationally, the top five ordered items were milk, curd, dosa batter, chips, and soft drinks, with milk appearing in one of every 15 orders and fruits or vegetables in one of every five.

The report, collated from data between January 1 and December 1, 2024, reveals compelling insights into consumer behaviors across India. One user spent Rs 8.3 lakh on gold during Dhanteras, while Valentine's Day saw an order rate of 307 roses per minute. Dilliwallas expended Rs 60 crore on instant noodles alone. In Chennai, a fascinating case arose with a customer spending Rs 1,25,454 on electronics and home appliances, acquiring 85 items including various gadgets.

A peculiar trend in Hyderabad showed a single user dedicating Rs 35,000 to mangoes in May, and in Ahmedabad, a person spent Rs 8,32,032 on gold coins during Dhanteras. Meanwhile, Diwali preparations led to a surge, with over Rs 45 lakh spent on brooms daily across India. Cultural festivities significantly influenced demand, evidenced by 8,00,000 rakhis being delivered during Raksha Bandhan, including a notable order of 31 rakhis by a Mumbai resident in one go. These findings illustrate the increasing dependence on quick-commerce platforms and reflect evolving consumer habits and the shifting landscape of India's demands. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

