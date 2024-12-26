Haier Appliances India Set to Hit Billion Dollar Milestone in 2024

Haier Appliances India is on track to achieve a billion-dollar revenue milestone in 2024, boosted by robust summer sales, festive season demand, and a growing trend toward premium products, according to President NS Satish.

The company has already invested Rs 2,500 crore in India and is planning to set up a third manufacturing facility in southern India, currently in the process of finalizing a location.

Haier aims for Rs 11,500 crore revenue by 2025 and is expanding its product range, focusing on innovations and differentiation, while also diversifying into commercial air conditioning and kitchen appliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)