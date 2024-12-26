Haier Appliances India Set to Hit Billion Dollar Milestone in 2024
Haier Appliances India is poised to achieve a billion-dollar revenue by 2024, driven by strong summer sales, festive demands, and premium product trends. The company targets Rs 11,500 crore revenue in 2025 and plans to establish a third manufacturing unit in southern India, aiming to expand its market presence.
Haier Appliances India is on track to achieve a billion-dollar revenue milestone in 2024, boosted by robust summer sales, festive season demand, and a growing trend toward premium products, according to President NS Satish.
The company has already invested Rs 2,500 crore in India and is planning to set up a third manufacturing facility in southern India, currently in the process of finalizing a location.
Haier aims for Rs 11,500 crore revenue by 2025 and is expanding its product range, focusing on innovations and differentiation, while also diversifying into commercial air conditioning and kitchen appliances.
