Air Strike Drama at Yemen's Main Airport

A U.N. air crew member was seriously injured on Thursday during an air strike at Yemen's main airport, according to the World Health Organization. Though suffering severe injuries, the individual is now recovering in a hospital.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was present at the airport during the attack, awaiting departure.

The person injured is reportedly an employee of the U.N. Humanitarian Air Service, a WHO spokesperson confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)