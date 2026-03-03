Middle East Conflict Grounds 80 Flights at Delhi Airport

The escalation of conflict in the Middle East has led to significant operational disruptions at the Delhi airport, resulting in 80 international flights being canceled on Tuesday morning. This includes 36 departures and 44 arrivals, profoundly affecting travelers and airlines alike.

Several airlines, including Emirates, have begun tentative resumption of operations to and from the region, though challenges persist. For instance, an Emirates flight enroute to Dubai had to return to Delhi due to airspace restrictions, reflecting the turmoil's ripple effect on global aviation schedules.

The disruption has resonated beyond immediate cancellations. Delhi airport operator, DIAL, stated in a public post on X, highlighting the broader delays and scheduling adjustments impacting international westbound flights. The ongoing crisis has led to Indian airlines canceling 1,117 overseas flights over the past three days alone, underscoring the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)