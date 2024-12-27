Azerbaijan Airlines Suspends Flights to Russian Cities

Azerbaijan Airlines announced on Friday that it has suspended flights to seven cities in Russia. This decision follows the crash of one of its aircraft during a flight to Grozny, located in Russia's Chechnya, as reported by Russian media.

Despite the suspension affecting these seven destinations, Azerbaijan Airlines will still operate flights to six major Russian cities. Among these are key hubs such as Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The announcement came after the accident occurred in Kazakhstan, adding another layer to the evolving aviation safety scenario in the region.

