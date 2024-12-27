Left Menu

India Launches Anti-Dumping Probe on Chinese Products

India's Directorate General of Trade Remedies has initiated investigations on alleged dumping of Chinese nylon filament yarn and a chemical used in the rubber industry. The probe, driven by domestic industry complaints, could result in anti-dumping duties if harm is proven. Such measures aim to protect local industries.

Updated: 27-12-2024 17:57 IST
The Government of India has begun probing allegations of the dumping of two specific Chinese exports: a chemical crucial for the rubber industry and nylon filament yarn. These probes, as confirmed by the Commerce Ministry's Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), also extend to examining similar imports from Vietnam.

The investigations were instigated following applications from Century Enka, Gujarat Polyfilms, and Oriilon India regarding nylon yarn, and a plea from NOCIL Ltd concerning the chemical, TDQ. The DGTR, based on evidence received, decided to proceed with the investigations.

Should these probes confirm significant harm to domestic manufacturers, the DGTR is empowered to recommend anti-dumping duties, with the final decision resting with the Finance Ministry. These investigations form part of India's broader strategy to shield local industries amid increasing global trade challenges.

