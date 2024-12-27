Left Menu

Manmohan Singh: Architect of India's Economic Reforms

Manmohan Singh, as finance minister and later prime minister, played a pivotal role in transforming India's economy. His relationship with former PM Narasimha Rao was crucial, as Rao introduced him to politics. Despite challenges during his tenure, Singh is widely respected for his contributions.

Updated: 27-12-2024 18:09 IST
Manmohan Singh is celebrated for his transformative impact on India's economy, first as finance minister and then as prime minister. Noted for his intellect and abilities, Singh's career was closely linked to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, who appointed him finance minister.

Vani Devi, a member of Bharat Rashtra Samiti and daughter of the late Rao, emphasized that the economic reforms initiated by Singh under Rao's leadership were essential for India's progress. N V Subhash, Rao's grandson and BJP spokesperson, hailed Singh as an extraordinary economist.

Despite controversies during his tenure, such as the denial of a burial site for Narasimha Rao in New Delhi and challenges faced in 2013, Singh's dignity and intellect earned him respect across political lines, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

